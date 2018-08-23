HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — You are invited to honor the First Africans who arrived in English North America at Fort Monroe at the African Landing Day Commemoration.

The event takes place at the American Theater and Fort Monroe National Monument on August 24 and 25.

This year’s program will include a variety of events, including a jazz festival featuring jazz legends Todd Ledbetter and Herman Burney, and vocalist Karla Krump.

The cost of activities varies from free to $20.

