HAMPTON, Va. — The U.S. Air Force has planned to spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday, August 21, over Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island.

The spraying will start just after sunset by a C-130 Hercules aircraft. It will make multiple passes over the area.

Although no insecticide will be applied outside the target areas, the Air Force recommends that beekeepers next to the area being sprayed cover their hives to prevent the loss of bees.

The insecticide that will be sprayed is safe for humans and pets, but those with allergies or respiratory problems should stay indoors during the spraying.

The City of Hampton warned that small children should also stray indoors because their respiratory systems are not fully developed.

For more information, contact the Public Affairs office at 757-764-5701 or email 633ABW.PA.Media@us.af.mil.

