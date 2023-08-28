Hampton vintage aircraft museum closed for a month during final phase of construction

The building and parking lot were closed starting on Friday. The 15-acre park features vintage aircraft and experimental space launch vehicles from the 1950s-60s.

HAMPTON, Va. — Air Power Park in Hampton has been undergoing construction and changes in a revitalization project for nearly the past year, and now it will be completely closed for a month for the last phase.

The 15-acre park features several vintage aircraft and experimental space launch vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s. The indoor museum at the center of the park includes themed rooms with more than 325 models of aircraft, spacecraft and nautical vessels representing all the U.S. branches of service and some other nations, according to the museum.

The building and parking lot were closed starting on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The entrance to Air Power Park to the WaterWalk will be closed according to a post from Hampton's website, but people can still visit from other points on the trail.