HAMPTON, Va. — NBA basketball legend and Hampton native Allen Iverson will return to his old high school on Tuesday.

Bethel High School will honor Iverson by renaming the Bethel Gym and Court to the "Allen Iverson Gymnasium."

He'll be in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the gym.

Iverson led Bethel High's basketball team to a Virginia state championship when he was a junior and has been dedicated to the school's athletic program for more than 15 years.

