Arrest made in connection to deadly March shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have made an arrest for the shooting death of a Hampton man earlier this year.
The Hampton Police Division said Reginald Littlejohn is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Tahjaquan Littlejohn back on March 9 in the 2900 block of Threechopt Road.
Police did not say if the two men are related, but Tahjaquan's obituary lists a "Reggie Littlejohn" as a surviving brother.
Reginald Littlejohn is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. He was already in police custody facing charges for a separate shooting that sent three people to the hospital in April.
