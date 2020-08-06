Athletic equipment, other items stolen from nonprofit youth group in Hampton

People with the Hampton Roads Hokies said someone stole football, cheerleading, and track equipment, and other items. They were worth between $10,000 and $15,000.

HAMPTON, Va. — People with a nonprofit, youth, athletic organization in Hampton said someone broke into its storage unit and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The Hampton Roads Hokies has given back to the community for years. Now, the organization finds itself in need of help.

Vice President Saeed Williams, Sr. said the person or people who broke into the group's storage unit stole football, cheerleading, and track equipment, and other items. He said the nonprofit organization lost anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000.

“It shocked me a lot. I know what this organization has done for the community,” Williams said. “It hurts because for a lot of kids, this is their haven. Most of them are inner-city youth who look for this.”

Williams said there were two locks on the unit. Police said the thief or thieves cut the locks on the container and removed the items.

The theft occurred sometime between April 2020 and June 7, 2020.

The organization serves hundreds of children. The adults who are part of it also tutor children during the school year. Williams said in 10 years, this is the first time they've dealt with theft. Now, they hope the community has their back.

There's a GoFundMe me page to help the organization replace the equipment that was stolen.

“We don't see it as a defeat, we just have to figure out another way to win,” Williams said.

Parents whose sons are on the Hokies football team say it'll take some time to recoup.

“Hopefully, with us putting it out there, it will touch someone,”Tahira Carrecter said. "I want my son to know it doesn’t end right here.”