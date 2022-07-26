Attorney General speaks on school safety ahead of the new school year

Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at the Virginia School Safety Training Forum on initiatives to educate and keep students safe throughout the year.

HAMPTON, Va. — Several law enforcement agencies and school staff from across Virginia are gathering this week in Hampton to learn how to best keep students safe throughout the school year.

Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at the Virginia School Safety Training Forum hosted by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The forum allows participants to learn how to de-escalate situations, violence prevention and social media safety. Miyares discussed the challenges schools have faced over the last few years and how to overcome them.

Miyares outlined a couple of initiatives he hopes will ensure safer schools in the Commonwealth. Some of them include tackling crime and drug use.

“How are we going to build strong children?" Miyares asked. "How are we going to build them up to be great citizens?”

School division staff and several law enforcement agencies are gearing up to protect students and staff as the new school year is just around the corner.

“Our kids are hurting right now," he said. "I think we have a mental health crisis. You have a lot of kids right now coming from a lot of brokenness. So, it going to take collaboration from all levels.”

He said having schools work with law enforcement and all levels of government will create a more supportive environment. On the state level, Miyares said he’s focused on combating human trafficking and violence in schools.

He said one of his top priorities is battling drug use. He said the state will tackle it through a new initiative called ‘One Pill Kills.’

“It’s a series of public service announcements with our schools, getting them materials," he said. "We also have the Virginia Rules Program that’s already in place that really just tells kids what it looks like to be good citizens.”

School shootings are also on the top of mind. Following the Uvalde school shooting, Miyares said he spoke with several police chiefs across the state to ensure their department plan is to take action fast.