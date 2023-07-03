'My heart dropped': Author details historic loss of Hampton University administration building

The administration building, originally called the Marshall Building, was built in 1882.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The smoke coming from Hampton University's administration building could be seen for miles, following a devastating two-alarm fire on Monday.

The building has extensive fire and water damage throughout the entire building, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum, who said it could take weeks for investigators to determine what caused the fire.

RELATED | Administration building at Hampton University catches fire

It is an incredible loss to those who cherish not only the university but also its history.

Veronica Alease Davis is the author of "Hampton University," a book dedicated to telling both the stories of the school and its history. She believes the fire might have destroyed at least parts of the original structure of the building.

"I could not believe what I was hearing, I was so hurt," Davis said. "It felt like my heart had dropped."

According to Davis, the building was originally built in 1882 and was known as the Marshall Building. It has since undergone several renovations but housed the principal's office, the treasurer's office, and several classrooms.

The original building was also built entirely by the hands of previous Hampton University students.

"All aspects of that building are one of a kind and so, I would just hate to hear that they have to demolish any portion of the back of the building," Davis said.

Hampton University President Darrell Williams held a town hall meeting with all students and staff the day after the fire. One student told 13News Now that the president believes several artifacts could have been lost.

"He did say that a few of them were damaged and some of them might be from the museum and right now they are trying to figure out what they are going to do with the people who are in that building," Logan Russell, a second year at Hampton University, said.

A spokesperson with Hampton University said no one was injured during the fire, and a plan is underway for staff members to continue to meet who once used the administration building.