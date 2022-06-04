Authorities search for missing boater after abandoned vessel found on beach in Hampton

A citizen walking along Grandview Beach on Saturday morning found the boat and alerted Virginia Marine Police.

Personnel from several agencies are currently searching for a possible missing boater after a vessel was found washed ashore between Factory Point and Grandview Beach in Hampton early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Virginia Marine Police were contacted by a concerned citizen at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday after they found a boat washed up onshore.

A spokesperson says they believe at least one person is missing. They, along with several other agencies, are currently investigating to try and determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator.

The spokesperson also said they also believe the vessel's operator is also the owner, but declined to identify that person.