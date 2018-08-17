HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton’s Bethel High School will hold a mega reunion Aug. 20 through Aug. 26.

Classes of 1970 through 2002 will meet at the Hampton Roads Convention Center with activities beginning Monday.

The event also includes some history: a new exhibit "Success Through Unity: The Bethel High School Story" at the Hampton History Museum, will feature sports memorabilia from Bethel High graduates, including Allen Iverson, Mike London, Chris Ellis, and more.

For more information, including tickets and itinerary, click here.

There will also be a Bethel store that will open at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton.

© 2018 WVEC