Man dies after being hit by vehicle while riding bike, Hampton police say

The collision happened in the area of East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road, close to the Phoebus area of Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened in the area of East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road, close to the Phoebus area of Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division responded shortly after 2 p.m. and found the man, Aubrey Fouse, who was hit by a passing vehicle.

Medics took Fouse to a hospital, but he died from his injuries on Monday.