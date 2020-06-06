Black Lives Matter 757 holds peace rally and memorial

The rally comes on the last night of the city’s curfew, which was imposed after chaotic protests earlier this week.

HAMPTON, Va. — Images of shattered glass and businesses boarded up from earlier this week in Hampton remain on people's minds.

But also, images of a Hampton police officer and a young child.

“It's beautiful to see people are ready to fight for what we've been fighting for,” Black Lives Matter 757 president Aubrey Japharii Jones said.

Black Lives Matter 757 held a peace rally and memorial Friday night. There was also a voter registration. Participants prayed, sang, and reflected on what's happening in Hampton Roads, and across the country.

“There have been four indictments, and that is why we were marching, so we feel the community is going to be responsible and peaceful,” Jones said Friday afternoon.

Jones said he plans to let demonstrators know what progress they've made in different cities as far as law enforcement reform.

“We can't say there has been any change, but we are seeing proper steps in the right direction for change,” Jones said.

Hampton police were at the to ensure for the safety of all participants.

Hampton is under curfew through tomorrow Saturday after a protest in Peninsula Town Center ended with businesses damaged and 10 people arrested. So far, police haven't arrested anyone for violating the curfew.