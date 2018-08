HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a man's body was found floating in a drainage ditch in Hampton.

The body of a man was found by the Interstate 64 Eastbound off-ramp near Mercury Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The State Police Search & Rescue Team were called to recover the body, and agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will perform the investigation and cause of death.

The body has not been identified at this time.

