HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after crews recovered a man's body from a drainage ditch off Interstate 64 in Hampton. Someone saw the body along the off-ramp of the eastbound lanes near Mercury Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Relatives of Kenneth "Kenny" Jarvis said the 32-year-old was the person whose body was found.

The State Police Search & Rescue Team recovered the body. Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will perform the investigation and cause of death.

Kenneth "Kenny" Jarvis

