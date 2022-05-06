Body of man whose boat was found abandoned last month on Hampton beach has been recovered

The recovery of the body of 64-year-old Christopher Martin Young was confirmed to 13News Now by a spokesperson for the Maryland Natural Resource Police.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (Editor's note: The video above is from our previous coverage of this story)

The body of Maryland man who had been missing since early June after his boat was found washed ashore between Factory Point and Grandview Beach in Hampton was recovered by officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police sometime last month.

The recovery of the body of 64-year-old Christopher Martin Young was confirmed to 13News Now by a spokesperson for the Maryland Natural Resource Police.

She did not specify when or where Young's body was found, but a Maryland newspaper reported that he was declared dead on June 21, according to estate records they said were filed on July 14.

A concerned citizen had initially contacted the Virginia Marine Police at around 6:40 a.m. on June 4 after they found a 20-foot Boston Whaler washed up onshore. An extensive search was launched involving Virginia Marine Police, United States Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police Department, Hampton Fire and Rescue, and Poquoson Fire and Rescue.

Despite searching for several hours over a huge area, no other sign of the missing boater was found.

A VMP spokesperson also said they believe the vessel's operator is also the owner, but declined to identify that person. However, the Coast Guard identified him then as Christopher Martin Young, "a 63-year old white male weighing approximately 200 pounds." (Editor's note: Public records indicate that Young was 64.)

In a separate news release, a Coast Guard spokesperson said that cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, MD the previous evening and headed south.

The VMP spokesperson said: "No distress calls were made to our current knowledge, and no hazardous weather was present at that time to our knowledge."

When the Coast Guard suspended their efforts, a spokesperson said: “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young during this difficult time.”

They said their search covered an area of approximately 1,310 square miles and went on for 33 hours.

Young is listed in public records as the president and CEO of a company called ProObject, based in Hanover, MD.