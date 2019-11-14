HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking for the public's help after a bomb threat was reported at Phoebus High School on Thursday morning.

Investigators said an unknown person contacted the school around 9 a.m. and communicated a threat to the building. Police believe the threat is related to another threat reported Wednesday at Hunter B. Andrews School.

RELATED: Hampton police: Hunter B. Andrews school evacuated due to bomb threat

Members of Hampton Police and Hampton Fire and Rescue did a sweep of Phoebus High School and nothing suspicious was found. The school was not evacuated.

The investigation into these school threats remains ongoing. Police ask that if you have any information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: High school football league gives Phoebus one-year warning because of 'N' word video