HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is currently investigating a bomb threat that was placed against Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet, reports of the threat came in around 8 a.m.

At this time, all three court houses in Hampton are closed, and nearby streets are as well.

If possible, avoid the area.

This is a developing story.