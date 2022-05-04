Bond denied for Cory Bigsby, father of missing 4-year-old Codi

A judge again denied bond for the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Cory Bigsby faces seven counts of child neglect, unrelated to his son's disappearance.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, was denied bond in his latest hearing on April 5.

This is the second time Bigsby's bond was denied. He faces seven child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance over two months ago.

Bigsby's attorney Jeffrey Ambrose applied for an appeal in February when a judge first denied bond.

Since then, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot admitted that investigators interrogating Bigsby in the days following his son’s disappearance ignored Bigsby’s requests for a lawyer.

Ambrose argued against the Commonwealth’s evidence after reviewing more than 70 hours of interrogation footage between detectives and Bigsby. He said about 25 times during questioning, Bigsby told investigators he was tired, needed to sleep, or wanted to leave.

Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell argued that Bigsby is a flight risk because a military investigation found Bigsby went AWOL for about three weeks from a base in Ramstein Germany. He said Bigsby was in the U.S. for some of the time.

Bell also argued that Bigsby could obstruct justice when it comes to finding his son Codi, saying Bigsby is the last known person to see the child.

Ambrose denied Bigsby was a flight risk, and Bigsby told the court he served 20 years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 2017.

The judge, however, disagreed with Ambrose's assessment, calling Bigsby a "threat to the community" and denying his bond.