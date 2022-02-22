Bond hearing for Cory Bigsby postponed

Cory Bigsby is facing 7 child neglect charges unrelated to the disappearance of his 4-year-old son, Codi. He reported Codi missing on Jan. 31 in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A bond hearing for Cory Bigsby -- originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 -- won't happen.

Bigsby's attorney Jeffrey Ambrose said he's asked for more time to review video of the time Cory spent at police headquarters because the Hampton Police Division has since admitted to mishandling Bigsby's first requests for an attorney.

Bigsby is facing seven child neglect charges unrelated to the disappearance of his 4-year-old son, Codi. The little boy was reported missing more than three weeks ago.

The delay comes after Hampton's three circuit court judges all recused themselves from the case for reasons that haven't been shared. Ambrose said the Virginia Supreme Court has since appointed a substitute judge who will sit on the bond hearing when it is held.

There's no new date for the bond hearing at this time.