Boy seriously injured in shooting on W. Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

Hampton police said a boy was shot while in a parking lot located on West Pembroke Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday. His injuries are life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police need the public's help to find the people who were involved in a shooting that left a boy seriously hurt early Saturday morning.

Authorities said they got a call on Saturday, June 19 around 3:21 a.m. about gunshots being fired in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers from the Hampton Police Division arrived at the scene, they found a boy who had been shot. He was in a parking lot when it incident happened.

The boy was taken to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation at this time. They have not provided any information on the events that led up to the incident.