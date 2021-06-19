Boy seriously injured in shooting on W. Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police need the public's help to find the people who were involved in a shooting that left a boy seriously hurt early Saturday morning.
Authorities said they got a call on Saturday, June 19 around 3:21 a.m. about gunshots being fired in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
When officers from the Hampton Police Division arrived at the scene, they found a boy who had been shot. He was in a parking lot when it incident happened.
The boy was taken to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation at this time. They have not provided any information on the events that led up to the incident.
If you know anything that could help with the police investigation, you are encouraged to call the HPD at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.