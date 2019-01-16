HAMPTON, Va. — Van Julian Overby III, 35, was arrested by the Hampton Police Division Thursday in the shooting death of Isaac Allen Chappell outside Roy's Quick Service Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that Overby met with the victim in the convenience store parking lot when the two got into a verbal argument. The argument turned violent when Overby displayed a gun and fired at Chappell.

The Newport News Police Department assisted Hampton with locating and arresting Overby.

Police charged Overby with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, Hampton Police Division tweeted that the incident happened in the 2900 Block of Shell Road. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 9 a.m.

After officers got there, they found a man, identified as Chappell, who had been shot in the parking lot of Roy's Quick Service II. The convenience store is located at the intersection of Shell Road and Bell Street/Hampton Roads Avenue.

A manager at the store told 13News Now Chappell had been inside the business before the shooting and bought a 25-cent piece of candy. The manager had not seen Chappell before that.

The manager heard a pop outside the building. When he went outside, he saw the victim. He didn't see who shot him.

A Hampton City Schools spokeswoman said three schools were on modified lockdowns for a short time because of the police investigation.

Armstrong School for the Arts and Andrews PreK-8 were on modified lockdowns for about 30 minutes.

Bassette Elementary School was on modified lockdown for a little more than an hour.

Charlene Green lives feet away from the store. She left her house early this morning, but when she came back police and crime scene tape was everywhere.

"When I saw the police lights I said they're by my house," Green said. "Even though I didn't know the person probably it makes me feel like I do because this is in my neighborhood."