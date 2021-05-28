Here's how the improvement project at Buckroe Beach is going

Crews have finished Phase One of the city's $6 million improvement project along the Buckroe Beach boardwalk.

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a new way to sit back and relax at Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

New upgrades are giving beach-goers a new way to look at the bay.

On Thursday, the city completed Phase One of a $6 million improvement project along the boardwalk. Crews cleared construction work zones just in time to let people enjoy several new features this summer.

Heather Pierce and her mother Sally Benson checked out the new upgrades on Friday. They sat on one of the newly-installed lounge chairs.



“I’m definitely enjoying this day. It’s a great day,” said Pierce. “I usually go to the end of the beach, but since they’ve done this, it’s bringing me back to this spot over and over again.”

Phase One of the project included installing swing chairs, lounge seating, bike racks, a bike repair station, seagrass, and new beach access ramps for people with disabilities. Crews also extended the bike path alongside the boardwalk.

Phase 1 improvements at Buckroe Beach include:

- New swings w/ water views 🌊

-New lounge chairs

-🚲 Bike racks w/ bike repair stations

-Sea grass 🌾 pic.twitter.com/LW5u8repFN — Adriana De Alba (@13AdrianaDeAlba) May 28, 2021

The work is on pause until Phase Two begins this September. During Phase Two, crews will repair the boardwalk, seawall and add new lighting along the boardwalk.

David McCauley, Director of Hampton Parks and Recreation, said the changes are what the residents of Hampton asked for. He hopes the new upgrades will attract even more people to the beach.

“It is a big draw and we’re excited about it," said McCauley. “The boardwalk has been around for 50 years now, so it was time to refresh it, make it look new, and pump it up a little bit.”

Whitney Rush, a resident of Hampton, said the upgrades were much-needed. She and her family enjoyed the new swing chairs.

“I thought it was a fresh idea, I was excited,” said Rush. “I do think we needed something to make the beach more inviting, to make the beach more fun.”