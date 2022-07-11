Hampton reopens Buckroe Beach after replenishing sand between Point Comfort, Pilot avenues

Starting in November, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC starting bringing in sand from the "horseshoe shoals" area of the Chesapeake Bay.

HAMPTON, Va. — Buckroe Beach reopened to the community on Monday, after weeks of a dredging and widening project.

The boardwalk stayed open, but people had to stay off the sand while they worked on it.

"While smaller replenishments are done on a regular basis, this was the first major work done at Buckroe since the winter of 2004-05," a spokesperson for the city wrote. "The result is the restoration of a wider beach surface that can be enjoyed by all guests."

