Woman hurt after car crashes into Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into a home in Hampton on Friday morning, leaving a woman with minor injuries, a spokesperson for the city's police division said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Grist Mill Drive and Queen Street. The Hampton Police Division responded shortly before 11:15 a.m.
A spokesperson said the driver was the only person in the car. No one else was hurt.
No further information was provided, but Hampton police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information about what happened can call the police at 757-727-6111.