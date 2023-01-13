Woman hurt after car crashes into Hampton home

The driver has non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division said.

HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into a home in Hampton on Friday morning, leaving a woman with minor injuries, a spokesperson for the city's police division said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grist Mill Drive and Queen Street. The Hampton Police Division responded shortly before 11:15 a.m.

A spokesperson said the driver was the only person in the car. No one else was hurt.