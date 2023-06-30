There's only one way to check if you qualify for a Hampton housing choice voucher

You only have one month to check before the website link expires.

HAMPTON, Va. — People in Hampton only have one month to check if they qualify for housing choice vouchers and there's only one way to do it.

The Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority took applications for the voucher waitlist for the first time since 2016. According to the Authority, nearly 18,000 applied for the program but only 5,000 were selected by a random lottery to be on the waitlist.

It could take some time for that waitlist to clear, according to Hampton resident and Army National Guard veteran Tomika Simms

Simms said she applied for a housing choice voucher in 2014 and it "took about a year" to receive benefits.

She said she’s not surprised demand for the program keeps growing.

“No, it doesn’t because even with my family, we have family members who are staying with us until they get themselves together financially," Simms said.

Starting this week, applicants can log onto an online portal to learn if they qualify.

Here’s how it works: Authority officials gave people who applied for a voucher a confirmation number. Hampton residents will use this number and enter it online along with their social security number and date of birth.

The website will only be live until June 30, 2023.