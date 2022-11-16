Chesapeake Bay Foundation, local organizations host 'Shellabration' in Hampton

You'll be able to check out live oyster exhibits, listen to music, win prizes and enjoy fresh oysters that are shucked, cooked, stewed or brewed.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's a 'Shellabration Celebration.' Try saying that fast multiple times.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up, Downtown Hampton and other local organizations have joined forces to host the event, which will combine food, education and fun on Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

At the docks in Downtown Hampton, you'll be able to check out live oyster exhibits, listen to music, win prizes and enjoy fresh oysters that are shucked, cooked, stewed or brewed.

You can also take home oysters just in time for Thanksgiving if you pre-order with Lambert Shellfish by calling or texting 516-313-2257.

Oyster conservation programs and projects from Hampton University, Virginia Tech and Hampton City Schools will also be there.