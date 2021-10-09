Officials: Child younger than 10 set fire that did one million dollars in damage to Hampton store

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said that a child younger than 10 was behind the fire at Apple Tree Beauty Empire in July.

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials say a fire that caused more than a million dollars in damage at a Hampton beauty store was intentionally set by a child.

Because the child is so young, the fire division won't share any other information about him or her.

Officials have been investigating the fire on West Mercury Boulevard since it happened on July 31. There were actually two separate fires because a spark from the first fire re-lit some cardboard two days later.

The first fire caused "significant" damage to the beauty shop's building. The second fire didn't do any additional damage.

Back in July, a different beauty salon owner, Kiva King, stopped to see the scene after she heard what happened.

"They've been here for years in this community," King told 13News Now at the time. "Someone said it caught on fire, and then they said it caught on fire a second time, so I can only imagine just as another business owner what they would have to go through to recover from this."