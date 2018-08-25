Two organizations are giving free haircuts and backpacks to children during a back to school event in Hampton on Sunday.

GET Empowered Community Development Corporation and Greater Emanuel Temple COGIC will give free haircuts for the first 100 boys and free hairstyles to the first 100 girls.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway.

Please ensure your child's hair has been shampooed prior to the event.

In addition to the free haircuts, backpacks filled with school supplies will also be given away.

The giveaway is for students kindergarten through 12th grade.

For more information, click here.

