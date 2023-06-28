City of Hampton names new police chief

Jimmie Wideman was named the replacement for former Chief Mark Talbot, who recently became police chief in Norfolk.

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton has a new police chief.

Jimmie Wideman was named the replacement for former Chief Mark Talbot, who recently became police chief in Norfolk.

Wideman is a Hampton native who worked for the city's police division for 25 years. He was most recently an intelligence analyst for the Air Force's law enforcement division in Quantico, Virginia.

Wideman was nearly named the Hampton police chief in 2021, but Talbot beat him for that spot.

Wideman will take over the job on July 31.