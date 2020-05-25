City of Hampton releases plan to restore beach access

After Virginia Beach beaches reopened to the public, Hampton is ready to follow suit. A detailed plan was released outlining ways to safely reopen city beaches.

HAMPTON, Va. — City officials have created and released a plan to fully restore public access to Hampton beaches beyond exercise and fishing.

This follows the highly-anticipated reopening of Virginia Beach beaches that drew hundreds to the Oceanfront over Memorial Day weekend.

The proposal notes that reopening the beaches could happen under Phase Two of the "Forward Virginia" plan only if Governor Ralph Northam gives his blessing.

The plan outlines guidelines for Buckroe Beach, Grandview Beach, Outlook Beach and Coves as well as the Salt Ponds beaches. Officials have drawn up thorough plans for enhanced cleaning procedures, prohibited activities, parking, traffic, and monitoring and enforcement.

On Saturday, Hampton Spokesperson Robin McCormick briefly discussed the reopening process with 13News Now.

"We were told that no beaches were going to be able to open in Phase One, and I guess we were told Virginia Beach was. I'm not sure how that happened I'm not privy to all those conversations," said McCormick.

Under the proposal, no group sports like volleyball and frisbee will be allowed and speakers, tent/umbrella grouping, gatherings of 10 or more people and food trucks will be prohibited. Social distancing must be maintained at each beach. Crowd control will also be enforced on Buckroe Beach.

Parking will be reduced by 50% at Buckroe Beach and certain lots and shuttle services won't be available until Phase Three of the Commonwealth's reopening plan.

As for monitoring and enforcement, staffers from Parks, Recreation & Leisure will be on hand, acting as beach ambassadors and "first responders" if they see people breaking the rules.

If someone chooses not to comply with the rules, they will be asked to leave. If the situation escalates, Hampton Police will step in.