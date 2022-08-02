Community still hopeful Codi Bigsby will be found safe, more than a week after reported disappearance

Community members continue their search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, hoping he is safe and well.

HAMPTON, Va. — “Everybody just wants Codi home,” said Esmy Alvarez.

It’s what many are hoping and praying for as Hampton Police and community members continue the search for Codi Bigsby. On Tuesday morning, the former command center is still quiet.

All that remains are messages for Codi. Alvarez and many others are praying for his return.

“It just breaks my heart to know that he still hasn’t been found," Alvarez said. "But you know, we prayed that we make sure he comes home and whoever has him if that’s the case to just release him.”

She said this situation can be a learning lesson for the community.

“What it does is, it makes you much more vigilant," Alvarez said. "It makes you much more alert. You should always watch your kids, watch your family but it makes you watch them even more.”

Alvarez said it’s something she would never expect her family to go through.