Small search groups still working to bring Codi Bigsby home

Water Team Inc, a veteran-owned nonprofit in Newport News, led a group through wooded areas near Boo Williams Sportsplex on Thursday morning.

HAMPTON, Va. — Jerrina Dixon faces her fears each day she looks for Codi Bigsby.

“I’m scared of water, woods, heights, speed!” she exclaimed.

She said the only thing that matters is bringing Codi home.

“When it was mentioned about Spider-Man flip flops, I was looking through the pictures and I’m like, ‘Hey, my son has those shoes. He has Spider-Man water shoes,'” Dixon said.

That image has stuck with her and pushed her to search for Codi all week.

She even gathered community members Thursday morning to help with search efforts led by Water Team Inc, a veterans nonprofit based in Newport News.

The group spent hours in the wooded area near Boo Williams Sportsplex. They searched for Codi and any clues that could lead them to him.

A small group led by Water Team Inc. is up early this morning searching for #CodiBigsby by the Boo Williams Sportsplex.



The team has been searching intensely for days.



They say the hardest part about the search is having little information on the case.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/aIMYPMv65B — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) February 10, 2022

“We look at ease of entrance and how quickly you can disperse something and how quickly you can get out," said Joe Slavinski with Water Team Inc.

Slavinski said it’s an extensive search going through wooded areas and small bodies of water across Hampton.

“It takes hours of looking at a map, remembering where we’ve been and how we’ve searched that piece of ground,” he said.

Slavinski said his team started searching for Codi last Tuesday. He said the most challenging part is not having much information on what actually happened to Codi. He said it won’t stop the group from searching and informing others about Codi's disappearance.

“That would be the worst tragedy of all of this is people just forgetting about him and he’s just deemed unfound and will not be found," he said. "Me, myself, I can’t accept that.”