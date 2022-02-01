Family and neighbors react to four-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance in Hampton

Hampton Police said the search continues for four-year-old Codi Bigsby.

HAMPTON, Va. — As the search continues, a neighborhood is still hoping the boy is found safe and Codi’s sister gave us her thoughts about her four-year-old brother.

A person who identified herself to us as Codi's sister said the little boy is extremely intelligent, sweet, and curious four-year-old.



“I can’t imagine this amount of time gone by, as a parent and not knowing where my child is," said Hampton Resident Tanza Hester.

Hester lives in the neighborhood across from where officers said Codi was last seen on Ranalet Drive.

Hester said police searched around her home looking for him.



“And they actually asked if they could go into our yard to take a look around in the back. We have a shed back there that was open and they kind of looked around the property in areas where he could be hiding," said Hester.



Codi’s search expands nationwide. A group of women created a Facebook page to help in the recovery effort and to get information out. Karena Thomas created the group and she’s from Florida.

“We will continue to keep sharing his picture and his story in the group until he is found," said Thomas.

Hester said Codi’s search has impacted everyone in so many ways.