Codi Bigsby's story crosses state, country lines through power of social media

Photos of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby are traveling across the globe. A Facebook group dedicated to finding Codi has more than 23,000 members.

HAMPTON, Va. — Photos of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby are traveling across the globe, shared by so many who have never even met him.

“A share is a share, and we got to get this story out there,” said Kelli Mason.

Mason lives in St. Louis, Missouri, but said information about the missing boy is spreading in seconds through a growing Facebook group.

“A lot of people are sharing Codi’s story and that’s what we want,” Mason said.

She’s one of more than 23,000 members in the group called Codi Bigsby Missing from Hampton Va. People on the page are posting Codi’s photo and any information they think is helpful.

“I am depressed over this situation, and this isn’t even my child, but it feels like he is mine,” said Keisha Williams.

Williams lives in Philadelphia but said she constantly checks the Facebook page.

“Wake up in the middle of the night and I am just thinking, 'Did they find him, did they find him?'” Williams said. “You are looking at other posts and you are googling, and you are doing all this stuff, like where can this child be?”

The page is even getting attention from people in other countries. 13News Now found people posting from Scotland and Wales.

A woman from Canada told us even though Codi is from the U.S., she believes everyone in the world should share his story.

Page administrator Sady Brielle lives in Mississippi. She’s hoping for more than shares.

“Prayers can do a lot,” Brielle said. “Anything, just anything at all can trigger somebody’s memory.”

Williams said the Facebook group is boosting her faith in humanity.

“People that still love,” Williams said. “It’s not about the race of a child or anybody else. It’s about finding this baby and bringing this baby home.”