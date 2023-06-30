Community activists, youth advocates eager to work with new Hampton Police Chief

Mark Talbot's surprise move to Norfolk created a spot for police chief, which Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting offered to former finalist Jimmie Wideman.

HAMPTON, Va. — The upcoming arrival of a new police chief in Hampton comes at a critical time for the city.

13News Now records show a total of 22 homicides, so far this year. To put it in perspective, the city had 24 in all of 2022.

Community activists and advocates for young people in Hampton explained to 13News Now how they want to work with the incoming chief.

Jimmie Wideman will come to Hampton as its newest police chief, around two years after Mark Talbot beat him for the job. Wideman ranked as the second top candidate in 2021.

Talbot's surprise move to Norfolk earlier this year created a spot, which Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting offered to Wideman.

"Bunting asked both City Council and the prior community panel members if they would still feel comfortable with Wideman’s selection as police chief. Overwhelmingly, people expressed support for his selection," a news release stated.

"Welcome aboard and you have our support," said Whalan McDew, president of the nonprofit organization Do Gooders of Hampton Roads.

McDew thinks it will be a smooth transition.

"He already knows the city, he came up through the ranks," he said.

Among other avenues in public service, Wideman spent 25 years on the same force he will soon lead. In 2019, he retired as a Hampton Police Division captain.

Wideman most recently worked as an intelligence analyst for the Air Force in Quantico.

“I am eager to return to my City of Hampton family and fully invest myself in service to our community," Wideman said in a statement.

"We're ready to just hit the ground running," said Adrian Cook, an advocate for youth and young adults.

Cook also serves as executive director of the nonprofit organization Let Our Voices Empower. He has dedicated his life in service of others, after spending more than 18 years in prison.

"I really was just trying to be better for my children. As I learned some things, I said 'Wow, had I known this when I was younger, maybe I would have made some different decisions," he said.

Cook believes Wideman can steer Hampton in the right direction.

"I was real hurt that Chief Talbot left, just being real, because I knew where his heart was at," said Cook. "I'm optimistic that Chief Wideman, now, will be able to connect, build and see what's best for our youth and how we bridge that gap, so we see the violence go down and no tick up."

McDew, who also praised Talbot for his efforts, hopes the new chief can keep building relationships.

"Somebody that's able to relate to the community and just be out here and be seen," he added. "Tap into these grassroot organizations that are out here working with youth and support us."