Community advocates expand search efforts for Codi Bigsby to Maryland

The presidents of 'United We Stand of Hampton Roads' and 'We Are Codi's Voice' said they've exhausted their efforts in Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON, Va. — There's a new effort in a new state to find Codi Bigsby. The boy went missing nearly a year and a half ago.

Two community advocates are taking their efforts from Hampton to Maryland with hopes of getting more answers in the search for Codi Bigsby.

“I’m Codi’s voice," said Nancy Strickland, the president of We Are Codi’s Voice. "I mean, we are Codi’s voice.”

Klalil Cribb, the president of United We Stand of Hampton Roads, and Strickland refuse to give up hope.

“That’s why I’m out here doing this work in the community because I still believe that he’s out here,” Cribb said.

That hope is finding missing Codi Bigsby. Cribb and Strickland have decided to expand their search for the missing boy to Maryland.

“We’ve exhausted our searches in the Hampton Roads area," Strickland said. "So now, I feel that we need to go elsewhere. We need to put his name in other states.”

They left Monday morning to travel to places like Forestville and Capitol Heights. Advocates said they’re passing out these flyers of the missing boy to get the word out.

“Canvassing out in the area, restaurants, stores,” Cribb said.

Cribb and Strickland said another reason for choosing Maryland is because they are aware of the Bigsby family’s ties to the area.

They hope this search can provide them with the answers they’re looking for.

“I want somebody to say something of where this baby is at. You know, please," Strickland said. "Let us know.”