Not giving up hope: A candle-lit prayer for Codi Bigsby

Many Hampton Roads residents met, praying for Codi Bigsby's safe return. They're not giving up hope.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People in Hampton are not giving up their search to find four-year-old Codi Bigsby.

The child was reported missing on Jan. 31, and police haven't stopped searching for him since.

On Sunday, members of the Hampton community put together a candle-lit prayer near Codi's home.

A large sign with his name hung on a gate surrounding a soccer field near his home at the Buckroe Pointe Apartments. Other signs showed his pictures.

“My heart is full right now. I'm praying for Codi,” said Hampton resident Kathy Bernard.

The cold didn't keep people from lighting the night with candles for Codi.

“I really can't talk right now because I'm hurting, I'm crying,” Bernard said.

She said she didn't know Codi personally, but wanted him home unharmed. Community members like her said prayers of hope for the missing child.

“I got this picture of little Codi, I call him little Codi," Bernard said, kissing the photo. "I love you and pray to God that you will come home safely, wherever you are. In Jesus' name, please watch over him.”

Earlier in the day, Nikki Lyell set up her sign and a wish jar for people looking for Codi.

“The jar is for Codi when they do find him, and it just has wishes that we send. Like mine says he can be anything he wants to be when he gets older,” Lyell said.

Lyell and Bernard hope more people join the search. They said in the meantime, they'd keep looking for him.

As of Sunday, Codi had been missing for seven days.