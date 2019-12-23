HAMPTON, Va. — Everything changed in a matter of minutes.

The Edwards family is picking up the pieces and saving what little they can. A fire tore through one side of their home last week. Jeanine Edwards was inside at the time as well as her son and two nephews.

“I saw it was near an electric box and saw aerosol cans and I was like just get out,” Edwards said. “We got our coats, bags, and we waited for firefighters.”

The family of seven is now forced to stay in a hotel this Christmas. While they'll have to tear down and start over, Edwards is in good spirits because family, friends and the community are stepping up to help.

A family friend Rebecca Winn started a GoFundMe page to help the Edwards rebuild. She's also trying to pull together clothes and food for the family.

“There's something special that happens this time of year and seeing people willing to jump in and add magic. There's hope,” Winn said.

Edwards said the response is overwhelming.

“We're all speechless,” Edwards said.

Firefighters ruled the fire accidental. Edwards said incense ignited clothes on fire.

She's reminded it could be worse, so she's thankful to have her family this Christmas because she said that's what it's all about.

“Christmas is about being together and we learned about the importance of each other,” Edwards said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

