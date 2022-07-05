Cory Bigsby faces 30 charges related to child neglect, abuse

While these charges are all unrelated to Codi's disappearance, if he's convicted, he faces up to 162 years in prison.

A grand jury has determined that there's enough evidence for Cory Bigsby to go to trial for over 30 charges, a source says.

If he's convicted, he could face up to 162 years in prison.

Bigsby has been held in jail and denied bond five times before the grand jury met on July 5 to determine the extent of charges he faces and whether or not they are supported by evidence.

Cory Bigsby originally faced seven charges of child neglect that were unrelated to the disappearance of his child, which captured both local and national attention.

His son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, was reported missing to the Hampton Police Division on January 31.

For months, search teams and the public have banded together at various times to search for the 4-year-old, but he has not yet been found.

When police brought Bigsby in for questioning about Codi, he allegedly told them he sometimes left his young children home alone. That led to the child neglect charges.

Now, Bigsby faces 30 charges, which include 28 felonies and two misdemeanors.

His charges now include:

7 counts of child neglect and endangerment

15 direct counts of child neglect related to leaving children alone

2 direct counts of child abuse

4 direct counts for child neglect related to the child abuse charges

2 Misdemeanors for failing to seek medical attention for injured child