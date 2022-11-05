Cory Bigsby's lawyer files complaint against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot

The lawyer claims comments made by Chief Mark Talbot early on in the search for Codi Bigsby indicated the Bigsby family wasn't cooperating with search efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The lawyer for the Hampton man whose 4-year-old son disappeared earlier this year has filed an internal affairs complaint against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Cory Bigsby reported his son, Codi, missing in late January. Bigsby's lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, claims comments made by Chief Talbot at a town hall meeting early on in the search for Codi indicated the Bigsby family wasn't cooperating with search efforts. She claimed the comments also led to verbal attacks against the family.

Matheny-Willard previously asked Talbot to retract his statements. She said the statements obstructed justice and tampered with a potential jury pool for the case involving unrelated child neglect charges against Bigsby.

On Wednesday, the City of Hampton responded to Matheny-Willard's claims and request, saying Talbot will not retract his statements and that they did not interfere with the investigation.

The Hampton Police Division confirms they've received the complaint but have no comment. Police said the division's "professional standards" branch will look into the internal affairs complaint.

There's still been no sign of Codi Bigsby, more than 100 days after he was first reported missing.

If you know anything about Codi's disappearance or where he may be, you can get in touch with Hampton police by calling 757-727-6111 or calling Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.