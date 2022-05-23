Motion to reconsider bond for Cory Bigsby denied

Cory Bigsby, who is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi, has been in jail since February on charges of felony child neglect, unrelated to his son's disappearance.

HAMPTON, Va. — The father of a missing Hampton boy was denied a motion to reconsider bond by a judge for the third time.

Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi, has been in jail since February on seven charges of felony child neglect that are unrelated to his son's disappearance.

His new attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, filed a motion listing more than 20 reasons why she thinks bond should be reconsidered.

Among them: Hampton police admitting investigators ignored Bigsby's requests for an attorney. She also said prosecutors "grossly overcharged" Bigsby with seven counts of neglect.

Bigsby reported his son Codi missing on January 31. The Hampton Police Division has not released any recent updates on the disappearance case.

He will continue to stay in custody until his next court appearance, which is set for June 13.