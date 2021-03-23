Hampton General District Court reopens following bomb threat incident

Hampton police said all three courthouses are back open after a bomb threat occurred Tuesday morning. They said there were no suspicious devices found.

HAMPTON, Va. — The courthouses in Hampton have reopened for normal operations after being forced to close due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Hampton Police said a call came in on Tuesday, March 23 just before 8:30 a.m. about a bomb threat at the Hampton General District Court.

Police said after conducting a sweep, there were no suspicious devices found in the area.

Occupants in all three courthouses were urged to evacuate when the incident occurred.

Officers said in addition to the evacuation, they closed down the surrounding streets near the courthouse, as a safety precaution.