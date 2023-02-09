Crabtown Seafood Festival returns to Downtown Hampton

The festival took over Mill Point Park from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., offering shopping, historical displays, nautical-themed games and, of course, seafood.

HAMPTON, Va. — Shellfish lovers gathered in Hampton on Saturday for a sunny day of celebrating seafood.

The event, presented by the City of Hampton and Hampton Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services, celebrates the local seafood industry in Downtown Hampton, or "Crabtown."

The Hampton History Museum presented the story of how Hampton came to be known as "Crabtown," and how its thriving seafood industry was born out of the Civil War, according to a news release.

All of the entrepreneurs, boatmen, oystermen, fishermen and women who picked the crabmeat for canning and export around the world had their stories told.