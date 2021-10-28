Credible messenger program aims at stopping violent crime in Hampton

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said the overall goal of the program is to build a healthy and safe community.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from Sept. 28, 2021.

It's a problem many Hampton Roads cities are dealing with: an increase in violent crime.

While many people are pushing for change, leaders in Hampton are trying a unique approach to combat the issue. It starts with hiring several crime-fighting agents who know a thing or two about crime themselves.

So far in 2021, Hampton has seen a 13% increase in violent crime. From Jan. 1 to Sept. 7, nine juveniles became victims of gun violence.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said the problem isn't how it appears.

"There’s this perception that it’s across the whole city, and that perhaps there’s a number of individuals who are involved in it, but actually the number of individuals are generally few," he said.

Currently, several nonprofits are working in the community to help children and teens steer away from violence.

Runway Rules Academy is one such nonprofit in Hampton. Michelle Griffin said it's one of many programs in the city aimed at improving people’s lives.

“I felt the need. I wish when I was in school, I had the type of program that I offer.” Griffin said, “Staying out of trouble is a big deal, ya know. I provide a space for them to come after school, on the weekends.”

Hampton city leaders are ready to try something they've never done in hopes of reshaping the way they tackle crime.

“We're looking at a number of different strategies, and this is actually one that is evidence-based," Tuck said. "Looking at some of the cities that have had credible messengers involved in violence interruption and prevention, they’ve had significant drops in gun violence and other overall violence."

The credible messengers program is not a new approach, but it will be for Hampton. Police Chief Mark Talbot said he believes it could work along with other strategies and tactics.

"We've actually had some individuals that we've worked within the past who have formerly incarcerated individuals, who now want to take part in healing the communities that they caused such harm to," Tuck said.

City leaders plan to hire one full-time and three part-time credible messengers. Those new employees will help people ages 14-24 stay out of trouble.

“We are on the cusp of something new, right, and so we grow -- as we go -- I think that the introduction to this in our communities is going to be a game-changer because we are now partnering with not only our grassroots organizations, but people who are on the grounds doing the work,” said Hampton Youth and Young Adult Opportunities Director, Latiesha Handie.

Some nonprofits said they wish the city would invest more in what they are already doing, instead of hiring new people.

"We’ve been doing the work for some years now; imagine the impact and outlet we could have because the children and teens already trust us," Griffin said.

City leaders say they can't work alone, and hope with proper training, those grassroots organizations can help this program succeed.

“We have one goal. That one common goal is to stop the violence. That one common goal is to get these kids into a better position and into a better place. Working together, I feel is the best option,” said Griffin.