HAMPTON, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton caused a big cleanup effort after diesel fuel leaked onto the highway early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said the wreck happened around 3:06 a.m. near the Interstate 664 Interchange exit.

The tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit a jersey wall causing it to jackknife into the middle of the road, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The driver—Barham Abdisalam of Tennessee—was not injured. He is charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The tractor-trailer spilled about 100 gallons of fuel onto the road, Anaya said.

Crews are still cleaning up the spill.

Officials said drivers should expect traffic delays in that area.

Virginia State Police

