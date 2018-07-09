HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation after a box truck spilled a large amount of diesel fuel on an interstate Friday evening.

The box truck was trying to avoid a large piece of wood on I-64 westbound just east of Armistead Avenue. The driver was unsuccessful, and the wood punctured the diesel fuel tank.

The Hampton Fire Department and VDOT are currently on scene attempting to control the spill.

As of 6:50 p.m., there were two lanes shut down, with one lane open for an undetermined amount of time. There is expected to be traffic.

