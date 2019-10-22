HAMPTON, Va. — A person was pulled from a car submerged in the Chesapeake Bay by Hampton fire crew members on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Hampton Fire Department said units were called to the 700 block of Chesapeake Avenue where a vehicle was in the water with a person trapped inside.

Two crew members on the scene saw the person was in immediate danger, so they went in and rescued the victim.

The person was pulled from the car and taken to a local hospital. Officials said the person is in stable condition.

Units remained on-scene to assist Hampton Police Department with vehicle recovery.

Hampton Fire

RELATED: Newport News woman camping outside Todd Stadium to raise money for hurricane relief efforts

RELATED: Millennial voters will impact which party wins elections