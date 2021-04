Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to a condo fire that occurred at 120 Atlantic Ave. Officials said no one was hurt from the fire.

HAMPTON, Va. — Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out at a condo near the Buckroe area in the early morning of Saturday.

Hampton Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched on Saturday, April 17 around 1 a.m. after a second alarm went off for a condo fire that occurred at 120 Atlantic Avenue.

Multiple units were on the scene working to put out the fire.