HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Health has issued a swim advisory for Fort Monroe, after dozens of dead fish washed up on the beach on Tuesday.

It's not immediately clear what caused the fish kill, which are also washing up on Buckroe Beach, where a swim advisory is also in effect.

13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons reports that despite the presence of dead fish, there were still plenty of people swimming along the beach.

Hampton health officials are placing signs along the beach warning people to stay out of the water,

Right now: Hundreds of dead fish washed up on Buckroe Beach in Hampton as well as Fort Monroe. Virginia Department of Health issued swimming advisories. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yQqfNAzY2W — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) July 3, 2018

