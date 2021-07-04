Death investigation underway after body found in Hampton River

A male's body was found floating in the water near the Hampton Yacht Club. Investigators are working to figure out his identity and how he died.

HAMPTON, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Hampton River Wednesday afternoon.

Hampton dispatchers got a call at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday about a body floating in the river near the Hampton Yacht Club. First responders got to the scene and recovered the body of a male victim.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where an official cause of death will be determined.

There aren't many details at this point, but investigators are working to find out the identity of the person.